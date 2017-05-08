Michael Geiger Windmilled At Graduation Just As He Did After Beating Ohio State [VIDEO]

May 8, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Michael Geiger, Michigan State

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Graduating from college is a moment that the new graduate and their family will never forget.

Former Michigan State kicker Michael Geiger will also forever be remembered at Michigan State for his field goal that propelled the Spartans to an eventual playoff berth.

So he combined the two.

In his celebration, Geiger had windmilled after the kick was good and that highlight was seen from local TV to national sports coverage afterwards. He decided to do one final windmill when he walked across the stage to get his diploma.

The video was originally tweeted by James D. Geiger and ESPN quickly picked up the video and attached it to his Ohio State celebration.

This is awesome and it’ll be a moment he won’t ever forget.

