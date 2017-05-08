Open House To Allow Bus Rider Input On Northland Mall Stops

SOUTHFIELD (AP) — An open house is scheduled to allow bus riders in the Detroit area an opportunity to give their input on the possible relocation of transit service from the now-closed Northland Center mall.
The Detroit Transportation department and Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation will hold the session from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit.
The mall is in Southfield, just north of Detroit. Bus stops would be moved to sites surrounding the mall which closed permanently in 2015.
Two informal open houses were held last month in Southfield.
