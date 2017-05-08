Police: Man Exposed Himself To 10-Year-Old Girls Walking In Troy

TROY (WWJ) – An alert is going out to parents in Troy after an incident of stranger danger over the weekend.
Troy Police Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the incident happened Sunday at around 4 p.m. on Long Lake Rd. near John R.
“Two 10-year-old girls were walking along the sidewalk, they were headed to the 7-Eleven in that area. A man driving a white four-door sedan pulled up across the sidewalk and exposed himself to the girls, and then left,” Lehman said. “They ran home and called the police.”
There was no physical contact between the man and the girls.
Lehman said investigators don’t have much of a description, but the suspect appeared to be around 30 years old. The make and model of the car are unknown, but the girls said it had tinted windows in the back.
“…The girls did the right thing running away. We just ask people to be on the looking for this type of vehicle,” Lehman added.
Parents of students enrolled in the Troy School District were notified about the incident.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to all Troy police at 248-524-3477.