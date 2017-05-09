Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Detroit

By Liz Parker Detroit and its surrounding areas can be very picturesque, so when it comes time to decide on a place to shoot wedding photos, there are a ton of options. Check out this list for a handful of the best in the area.

Greenfield Village And The Henry Ford Museum

20900 Oakwood Blvd.

Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 982-6001

www.thehenryford.org 20900 Oakwood Blvd.Dearborn, MI 48124(313) 982-6001 The Henry Ford, and especially Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford, would be a great venue for taking wedding photos, if you’re aiming for a more vintage, or perhaps timeless, look. The location does charge a fee for taking photos there if you didn’t have your actual wedding there, and they range from $150-250 (click here for info). Reservations are required, and they are limited and based upon the venue’s availability.

University Of Michigan – Law Quad

State St. and South University Ave.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

www.umich.edu State St. and South University Ave.Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Let’s be honest: the University of Michigan Law Quad is the next best thing to Hogwarts for extremely picturesque wedding photos, even though it can be argued that the campus has many beautiful places in which to take pictures. There’s no fee to take pictures there, but you may be battling the crowds (students or perhaps other couples vying to take pictures there). If you arrive and the Law Quad is too crowded, try the steps of Angell Hall instead (down the street, on State St.) or the Arboretum, for some nature-inspired photos.

Belle Isle Park

Jefferson Ave. and E. Grand Boulevard

Detroit, MI 482017

www.belleisleconservancy.org Jefferson Ave. and E. Grand BoulevardDetroit, MI 482017 If your wedding is during the warmer months, head to Belle Island after or before the ceremony to take some outdoor photos. Keep in mind that you’ll need a Recreation Passport, which is $11 for Michigan residents (for the year) or $9 for a daily pass, if you’re from out of state. If outdoor pictures aren’t really your style, The Belle Isle Aquarium would be great to take some indoor pictures, too – it’s open Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Related: Best Hotels and Halls for Weddings in Metro Detroit

The BELT

Between Broadway and Library St.

Detroit, MI 48226

www.thebelt.org Between Broadway and Library St.Detroit, MI 48226 The BELT is relatively new, and would be a great space in which to take couple photos or wedding party photos. It’s an alley in between streets, but even has some restaurants with entrances in the alley, and it’s very colorful. It received its name because it’s located in what was the former downtown garment district, and it links Gratiot and Grand River Ave. The alley was developed as a partnership between the Library Street Collective and Bedrock Real Estate Services.