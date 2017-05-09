Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Detroit

Detroit and its surrounding areas can be very picturesque, so when it comes time to decide on a place to shoot wedding photos, there are a ton of options. Check out this list for a handful of the best in the area.
20900 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 982-6001
www.thehenryford.org
The Henry Ford, and especially Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford, would be a great venue for taking wedding photos, if you’re aiming for a more vintage, or perhaps timeless, look. The location does charge a fee for taking photos there if you didn’t have your actual wedding there, and they range from $150-250 (click here for info). Reservations are required, and they are limited and based upon the venue’s availability.
State St. and South University Ave.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
www.umich.edu
Let’s be honest: the University of Michigan Law Quad is the next best thing to Hogwarts for extremely picturesque wedding photos, even though it can be argued that the campus has many beautiful places in which to take pictures. There’s no fee to take pictures there, but you may be battling the crowds (students or perhaps other couples vying to take pictures there). If you arrive and the Law Quad is too crowded, try the steps of Angell Hall instead (down the street, on State St.) or the Arboretum, for some nature-inspired photos.
Jefferson Ave. and E. Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 482017
www.belleisleconservancy.org
If your wedding is during the warmer months, head to Belle Island after or before the ceremony to take some outdoor photos. Keep in mind that you’ll need a Recreation Passport, which is $11 for Michigan residents (for the year) or $9 for a daily pass, if you’re from out of state. If outdoor pictures aren’t really your style, The Belle Isle Aquarium would be great to take some indoor pictures, too – it’s open Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Between Broadway and Library St.
Detroit, MI 48226
www.thebelt.org
The BELT is relatively new, and would be a great space in which to take couple photos or wedding party photos. It’s an alley in between streets, but even has some restaurants with entrances in the alley, and it’s very colorful. It received its name because it’s located in what was the former downtown garment district, and it links Gratiot and Grand River Ave. The alley was developed as a partnership between the Library Street Collective and Bedrock Real Estate Services.
1100 Lake Shore Road
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
(313) 884-4222
www.fordhouse.org
The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House would be an elegant venue for wedding photos, although only the gardens are open for special occasion photos (not the house itself). Wedding photos are $250 (all other occasions are $100), and couples must fill out the Wedding Request Form on the Ford House’s website prior to taking photos. This fee allows access to the Ford House grounds for up to two hours, and up to 24 people. A staff member will be available for advising on the best spots on the grounds, depending on your interests.