Child Abuse Suspected In Death Of 4-Year-Old Roseville Girl

May 9, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: child abuse, roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A funeral will be held Tuesday for a 4-year-old Roseville girl who died of injuries police suspect resulted from repeated abuse.

Roseville police say Ivy Yurkus died at a local hospital last Thursday after she was rushed there with stomach pains the night before.

Ivy lived in the 29000 block of Galloway Street with her mother, her mother’s boyfriend and two siblings, police said.

According to investigators, the child had a “multitude of current injuries and evidence of past injuries that are consistent with a systematic pattern of abuse.” The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Ivy had died as a result of blunt force trauma to her abdomen, and ruled her death a homicide.

Police are talking to attorneys for the child’s mother and her boyfriend.  At this point, there have been no arrests as the investigation continues.

The girl’s siblings have been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch