Child Abuse Suspected In Death Of 4-Year-Old Roseville Girl

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A funeral will be held Tuesday for a 4-year-old Roseville girl who died of injuries police suspect resulted from repeated abuse.
Roseville police say Ivy Yurkus died at a local hospital last Thursday after she was rushed there with stomach pains the night before.
Ivy lived in the 29000 block of Galloway Street with her mother, her mother’s boyfriend and two siblings, police said.
According to investigators, the child had a “multitude of current injuries and evidence of past injuries that are consistent with a systematic pattern of abuse.” The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Ivy had died as a result of blunt force trauma to her abdomen, and ruled her death a homicide.
Police are talking to attorneys for the child’s mother and her boyfriend. At this point, there have been no arrests as the investigation continues.
The girl’s siblings have been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.