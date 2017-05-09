Saginaw Valley State Buildings Evacuated After Malfunction

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate a building on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University after smoke filled the structure Tuesday.
No one was hurt in the incident but students and faculty were forced to leave the Health and Human Services building and the adjoining Gilbertson Hall after an overheated air handler caused the buildings to fill with smoke.
A university spokesperson said the disruption only lasted about an hour.
