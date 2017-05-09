BREAKING:  President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey | Listen Live: WWJ 950

Saginaw Valley State Buildings Evacuated After Malfunction

May 9, 2017 11:41 PM
Filed Under: Saginaw Valley State University

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate a building on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University after smoke filled the structure Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the incident but students and faculty were forced to leave the Health and Human Services building and the adjoining Gilbertson Hall after an overheated air handler caused the buildings to fill with smoke.

A university spokesperson said the disruption only lasted about an hour.

 
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch