Woman Videotapes Kangaroo Grabbing Girl At Animal Park [VIDEO]

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A woman says her 9-year-old daughter was attacked by a kangaroo at an animal park in Alabama, and she’s got video to prove it.

Jennifer White says the animal grabbed her daughter Cheyenne and bit her on the head during a visit Saturday at Harmony Park Safari near Huntsville, Alabama.

A safari park in Alabama is facing a federal complaint after a kangaroo grabbed a 9-year-old girl and bit her: https://t.co/3S5BA4oWPy pic.twitter.com/WWe8bXoY4m — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2017

White tells WAFF-TV that she shot video which shows a kangaroo reaching through the holes of a large fence to grab the girl by the hair.

The girl now has more than a dozen stitches in her head.

No one from the park returned a phone call Tuesday from The Associated Press, and the TV station says a park employee declined comment.

The video shows a warning sign that says “I bite” on the kangaroo’s enclosure.

