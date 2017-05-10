1 Hospitalized After Shooting Involving Michigan Trooper, Deputy

BRIGHTON TWP. (WWJ) – One person is hospitalized after a shootout with police.
According to officials with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, troopers were called Wednesday morning to check on a person in the area of Old US-23 and Spencer Road, with Livingston County Sheriff Deputies assisting as backup.
At some point, gunfire broke out; although specific circumstances are not yet clear.
State police say a trooper and deputy were involved in the shooting.
The confrontation now being investigated by the Michigan State Police – Investigative Response Team. The Brighton City Police Department also assisted at the scene.
