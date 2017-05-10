Delta Flight Towed To Gate At Metro Airport After Trouble With Landing Gear

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Crews were on “stand by” at Detroit Metro Airport Wednesday morning for an incoming flight that had some mechanical trouble.
According to airport officials, Delta Airlines flight 954 from New York’s LaGuardia Airport got word there was a problem with the nose landing gear before arriving in Romulus.
However, a spokesperson told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the aircraft was able to touch down at Metro without incident. Following the landing, shortly before 8 a.m., crews towed the jet to the gate where passengers and crew were able to deplane in the usual fashion.
The aircraft was then moved to a hangar where mechanics will check out the gear, determined what happened and make needed repairs, the spokesman said.
There were no injuries.