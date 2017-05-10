Man Fatally Shot Outside Parole Office In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – One person has been killed in a shooting outside the Department of Corrections parole office in Pontiac.
Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say the victim, a 38-year-old Oak Park man, had just met with his parole officer, Wednesday afternoon, when he walked out into the parking lot and was fatally shot.
One witnesses told investigators he saw a person wearing a gray hoodie running from the scene, at 2001 Center Point Parkway, near South Blvd.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
As always, anyone contacting Crime Stoppers may remain completely anonymous.