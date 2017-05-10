Man Fatally Shot Outside Parole Office In Pontiac

May 10, 2017 2:48 PM

PONTIAC (WWJ) – One person has been killed in a shooting outside the Department of Corrections parole office in Pontiac.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say the victim, a 38-year-old Oak Park man, had just met with his parole officer, Wednesday afternoon, when he walked out into the parking lot and was fatally shot.

One witnesses told investigators he saw a person wearing a gray hoodie running from the scene, at 2001 Center Point Parkway, near South Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951​​ or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, anyone contacting Crime Stoppers may remain completely anonymous.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch