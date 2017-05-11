Dumpster Fire At Detroit-Area Chipotle [VIDEO]

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – It’s unclear at this time what led to a literal dumpster fire at a Detroit-area Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Reporting live from the scene, Thursday morning — behind the popular fast casual burrito joint in the Tel-Twelve shopping center at 12 Mile Rd. and Telegraph —WWJ’s Charlie Langton said witnesses were worried about a high voltage electrical box and wooden fence dangerously close to the flames.
“People at Chipotle, they tell me it just started. They were trying to get a fire extinguisher, but that did not work,” Langton reported.
A Southfield fire crew was quick to get to the scene and was able to keep the flames from spreading. There was plenty of smoke, but fire seemed to be under control by around 8:30 a.m., well ahead of the restaurant’s opening time of 10:45 a.m.
No one was injured.