Man Wanted In Pepper Spray Attack, Robbery At Roseville Smoke Shop [PHOTOS]

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips in the armed robbery of a smoke shop in Roseville.
According to Crime Stoppers, the male suspect — wearing a reflective construction style jacket with a hood — used pepper spray to attack the clerk, at BDT Pipe & Tobacco East on Gratiot Ave., and then opened the register and took $400 in cash.
The victim’s phone was also taken during the robbery, at around 11:25 p.m. last Friday, but it was later recovered at the corner of Demrick and Ivanhoe.
Crime Stoppers on Thursday released security camera images of the robber, in hopes that someone in the public may recognize him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
As always, anyone contacting Crime Stoppers may remain completely anonymous. Cash rewards are paid upon an arrest and conviction.