Troy Gas Station Clerk Charged In Sex Assault Of Customer At The Pump

May 11, 2017 12:33 PM
Abdelnasser Mohammed

Abdelnasser Mohammed (Photo: Troy Police Department)

TROY (WWJ) – A gas station employee in Troy is behind bars, accused of sexually molesting a customer at the pump.

According to Troy police, the alleged crime happened at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Mobil at 25 E. 14 Mile Rd.

Police arrested 25-year-old Abdelnasser Mohammed after a woman who’d asked him for assistance with a problem using her credit card reported the man touched her groin area and requested sex in exchange for his help.

Mohammed, a Detroit resident, was arraigned in 52-4 District Court the following day on a charge of criminal sexual conduct – fourth degree.

He remains held on a $10,000 cash/surety, 10 percent bond.

 

