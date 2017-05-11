Troy Gas Station Clerk Charged In Sex Assault Of Customer At The Pump

TROY (WWJ) – A gas station employee in Troy is behind bars, accused of sexually molesting a customer at the pump.
According to Troy police, the alleged crime happened at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Mobil at 25 E. 14 Mile Rd.
Police arrested 25-year-old Abdelnasser Mohammed after a woman who’d asked him for assistance with a problem using her credit card reported the man touched her groin area and requested sex in exchange for his help.
Mohammed, a Detroit resident, was arraigned in 52-4 District Court the following day on a charge of criminal sexual conduct – fourth degree.
He remains held on a $10,000 cash/surety, 10 percent bond.
One Comment
THANK YOU B. HUSSEIN OBAMA AND YOUR DEMOCRATS FOR FLOODING OUR COUNTRY WITH MIDEASTERN ANIMALS HIDING BEHIND THEIR FRAUDULENT “REFUGEE” STATUS.
#ROUNDEMUP
#SENDEMBACK
#NOMOMUZ