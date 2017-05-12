‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: 90 Companies Aim To Train More Tech Talent In Detroit

By CBS Detroit

Damien Rocchi, co-founder and CEO of Grand Circus, is aiming to put Detroit on the map as a major tech hub.

And he’s working with Dan Gilbert’s support. Grand Circus is partnering with Google, Meridian and over 90 companies to make it a reality. He talked about the build up on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host of the program (it airs 11:30 a.m. Sunday).

Rocchi, who hails from Australia, started Grand Circus four years ago. The tech talent focused entity – is located in Broderick Tower. It is training people through unique eight and 12 week long computer programming boot camps.

“We place 90 percent of our graduates,” he said.

They’re also providing space for tech entrepreneurs to use for meetings.

Gilbert helped fund Grand Circus through Detroit Venture Partners, a venture capital company he restarted with other partners.

Also on the show is Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Michael Patrick Shiels, host of the syndicated weekday radio program, “Michigan’s Big Show.”

Patterson mentioned how tech jobs were driving his county and there was a huge need for more people trained for these specialized jobs.

The roundtable then talked about former Michigan Gov. John Engler who was celebrated in Lansing Wednesday night for his 32 years of public service.

Patterson and Shiels attended and talked about the event and Engler’s long imprint in Michigan.

The focus also focused on Michigan’s 2018 gubernatorial race with U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee dropping out of the Democratic race this week.

Other names surfaced on the Democratic side including attorneys Geoffrey Fieger and Mark Bernstein.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Maters” 11:30 Sunday only on CBS 62.