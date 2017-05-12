Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Ride Down Street On Motorized Podium [VIDEO]

NEW YORK (WWJ/AP) – Actress Melissa McCarthy has gone mobile with her farcical impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, taking it to the streets of Manhattan.
The comedian was captured in photos and on video shared on social media Friday, riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer — presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next “Saturday Night Live.”
In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and used Barbie dolls to act out the so-called Muslim ban.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the wandering podium, either. In a previous episode of SNL, McCarthy as Spicer zips around the briefing room, sometimes ramming reporters.
There’s a lot of buzz around McCarthy’s hosting gig this week, as fans expect to see the comedian portray a much-mocked moment when Spicer reportedly hid in some bushes while questioned about President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.
