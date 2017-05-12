Police: 15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a teen who ran away from home and may be suicidal.
CeNiece Brown, 15, was last seen on Friday at her home on the 19000 block of Bender at around 5 a.m. She walked away from her home and has not returned.
Brown is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness and has not taken her medication. Police say she may be suicidal.
Brown is described as black female, 5-foot-4 and 118 pounds, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Aeropostle jacket, blue jeans and purple and white gym shoes while carrying a white purse with different colored flowers on it.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1140.