Topless Cleaning Service Owner Arrested For Underwear Theft

May 12, 2017 1:44 PM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) – In a misstep that would seem to run counter to her business model, a woman who offers a semi-nude cleaning service was arrested for stealing underwear.

Police in Bangor, Maine, say the woman is the owner-operator of a business called Topless Cleaning. She was caught shoplifting undergarments from a local business.

Bangor Police Sgt. Tim Cotton left a lengthy, humorous post about the arrest on the police department’s Facebook page. He says the woman “had stolen garments that would fully cover, support, and contain much of what her business title promised her customers.”

Cotton also says potential patrons should “keep their hands to themselves, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.”

Police didn’t identify the woman arrested. She’s charged with shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

