United Flight Delayed After Scorpion Spotted Aboard

May 12, 2017 8:48 AM

HOUSTON (AP) – A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.

United says Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion “reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing.” Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn’t been stung.

It’s unclear whether a scorpion was found. United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.

The flight eventually got underway 3½ hours late.

Another man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, last month.

United has been under fire since a passenger was violently dragged off an overbooked flight by aviation police in Chicago on April 9.

