Cadillac Plows Into Barber Shop On City’s Southwest Side

May 14, 2017 8:28 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) –  A WWJ Tipster says it’s an usually quiet scene considering the unusual sight of a car’s front end inside the a business rather than parked outside.

A red Cadillac lands in a Detroit barber shop Sunday. (WWJ Tipster – Jack)

Apparently the red Cadillac smashed into the front El Padrino Barber Shop around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tipster Jack says traffic wasn’t backed up and there no one screaming — and didn’t believe anyone was hurt in the crash — but police had not arrived on the scene yet.

“No one is acting excited,” said Jack.

El Padrino is located on Springwells Avenue and Pershing Street — no one was answering at the business when Newsradio 950 reached out.

WWJ Newsradio has calls out to police about the incident.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

 

