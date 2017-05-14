Cadillac Plows Into Barber Shop On City’s Southwest Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A WWJ Tipster says it’s an usually quiet scene considering the unusual sight of a car’s front end inside the a business rather than parked outside.
Apparently the red Cadillac smashed into the front El Padrino Barber Shop around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Tipster Jack says traffic wasn’t backed up and there no one screaming — and didn’t believe anyone was hurt in the crash — but police had not arrived on the scene yet.
“No one is acting excited,” said Jack.
El Padrino is located on Springwells Avenue and Pershing Street — no one was answering at the business when Newsradio 950 reached out.
WWJ Newsradio has calls out to police about the incident.
