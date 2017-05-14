Double Shooting Leaves 1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured [VIDEO]

May 14, 2017 3:30 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) –  A double shooting in the early hours of Sunday leaves one woman dead and a second person injured on Detroit’s southwest side.

Police say the incident took place around 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of Club Venus on Michigan Avenue.

According to police a man and woman were walking to their vehicle when another man got out of another car, pulled out a gun, and started shooting. He took off in a dark colored four door sedan.

The 24-year-old woman suffered fatal gunshot wounds to her arm and the 23-year-old man was struck in the hand — he’s expected to recover.

Police are searching for a black male, wearing a sweater with a hood, who escaped in a dark colored four door sedan, occupied by three other individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

