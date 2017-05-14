Supreme Court Won’t Revisit Big Case Won By Prisoner

May 14, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Matthew Makowski, Pete Puma

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A prisoner who won a big case at the Michigan Supreme Court has failed to persuade the justices to reopen it and clear his path to freedom.

In 2014, the Supreme Court said it was illegal for Gov. Jennifer Granholm to reduce Matthew Makowski’s no-parole sentence and then change her mind before leaving office.

With the victory, attorneys for Makowski have argued that he should be released from prison like others whose sentences have been commuted by governors.

But courts say Makowski’s future now rests with the state parole board. The Supreme Court rejected another appeal Wednesday.

Makowski admits he arranged the robbery of a co-worker at a Dearborn health club in 1988. But he insists he didn’t know Pete Puma would be fatally stabbed. Makowski wasn’t present.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch