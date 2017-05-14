Teen Missing Since Saturday Needs Medication

May 14, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Delvon Hamilton, missing

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family of a missing teen are asking for help in his safe return home.

missing teen e1494798060704 Teen Missing Since Saturday Needs Medication

Delvon Hamilton.

Delvon Hamilton, 14, was last seen at his home in the 12000 block of Wilshire on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. He left his house to go to the store on his purple bike and hasn’t returned home.

Delvon is in good physical condition, but does have a mental condition and has not taken his medication according to his mom, Ebony Hamilton.

If you have seen Delvon or know of his whereabouts, please call Detroit police at 313-596-1616 or, 313-596-5940.

Comments

