Teen Missing Since Saturday Needs Medication

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family of a missing teen are asking for help in his safe return home.
Delvon Hamilton, 14, was last seen at his home in the 12000 block of Wilshire on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. He left his house to go to the store on his purple bike and hasn’t returned home.
Delvon is in good physical condition, but does have a mental condition and has not taken his medication according to his mom, Ebony Hamilton.
If you have seen Delvon or know of his whereabouts, please call Detroit police at 313-596-1616 or, 313-596-5940.