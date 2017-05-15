Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Trolls Ohio Crowd With ‘Victors’ Song [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Red Hot Chili Peppers took their tour to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, which must have been tough for drummer Chad Smith, a Bloomfield Hills native who loves his Michigan Wolverines.

Back in 2012, Smith got in a little hot water when he decided to sing “The Victors” in front of the Columbus crowd and it didn’t go very well.

Performing at the same place, Smith once again sang “The Victors” Sunday night. Not only did Smith sing the fight song but his drum set also featured a Michigan logo.

Just as the show was set to end, Smith wanted the crowd to know the group had one more song.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NSFW EXCHANGE

Oh, no! Chad Smith, you a bad dude! HA! A post shared by Nick Wiget (@nickwiget) on May 14, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Tremendous balls on Red Hot Chili Peppers at OSU to not play Dani California, say they have one more song, and play Hail to the Victors — Jordan Allan (@JoBroBeetus18) May 15, 2017

Chad Smith played on a *ichigan set all night and sang their fight song after the show 😭 pic.twitter.com/LhISCp6iZQ — Rachel Catherine (@omgitsRaeC) May 15, 2017

Chad Smith starting the hail to the victory chant is the highlight of the night #goblue — MoonStar (@MarcusUhl) May 15, 2017

Chad Smith- Red Hot Chili Peppers has a Michigan bass drum head at OSU Schotts! What a slap in the face! pic.twitter.com/jNmW8Anf0C — Michael Andrew (@MichaelAndrew4) May 15, 2017

Smith heard booing from the entire stadium and he seemed to take the boos as if they were cheers.

After Smith performed the song in 2012, he was interviewed by ESPN.com.

I fell for that early and it was such a big deal. Growing up, Michigan was definitely more popular than Michigan State. Michigan State was the stepchild there for a while, you know. It was all about the maize and blue. They hooked me early.”

If any other band tried to pull the same stunt I would think a brawl would break out, but the Chili Peppers are so loved they have been able to do this almost every time they perform in Columbus. Well done!