Sex Offender Who Sent Nudes To Kids In Michigan, 7 Other States Sent To Prison

May 15, 2017 3:44 PM
sherman miller atlantic county justice facility e1494877397390 Sex Offender Who Sent Nudes To Kids In Michigan, 7 Other States Sent To Prison

Sherman Miller (Photo: Atlantic County Justice Facility)

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) – A registered sex offender in New Jersey who admitted enticing a juvenile to create and send him a sexually explicit video is now headed to prison.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Sherman Miller received a 12-year sentence on Friday. The 49-year-old Atlantic City man will have to serve more than 10 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole and will be on lifetime parole supervision.

Miller had pleaded guilty in March to child endangerment.

Authorities have said Miller sent sexually explicit images of himself to children between the ages of 9 and 14 in Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, California, Missouri, South Carolina and Mississippi.

