Oakland County Authorities Uncover Marijuana Grow Operation Hidden In Storage Unit

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – A routine call about a car crash uncovered a marijuana grow operation at an Oakland County self-storage facility.
Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene in the 1000 block of Benstein Rd. in Commerce Township Thursday morning found a roll up door at one of the units with heavy damage after it was apparently rammed open by a vehicle.
Suspected marijuana stems and buds were found scattered on the ground, according to investigators, who looked inside to find a large quantity of marijuana plants.
In all, detectives with the OCSO’s from the Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered over 25 pounds of harvested marijuana, along with 30 5-foot tall adult marijuana plants.
Deputies believe whomever rammed the unit got away with some amount of pot, but it’s unclear just how much, as officials say the renter refused to cooperate with detectives.
That renter, a 33-year-old Keego Harbor man who arrived later, was questioned at the scene and released pending warrants. Whoever rammed the unit was not immediately located.
Criminal charges are pending, according the sheriff’s office, as an investigation into both the breaking-and-entering and the pot operation continues. No names were released.