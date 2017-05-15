Tickets On Sale Tomorrow At 10:00 A.M. AS Roma V. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Soccer Match At Comerica Park

DETROIT, MI – Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 for the match between Italian powerhouse AS Roma and current French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain F.C. at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, July 19 as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken. The match will launch the fifth edition of the International Champions Cup and mark the first ever professional soccer match held in Comerica Park.

Fans can visit http://www.internationalchampionscup.com or tigers.com/soccer to purchase tickets for the match, with seating starting as low as $25. Tickets will also be available at the Tigers Box Office starting Wednesday, May 17. For suite information, call 313-471-2222. The match is set to kick off at 8:00PM ET.

AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. both rank among the leaders in their respective domestic leagues. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. returns as two-time reigning champion of the International Champions Cup, featuring a dynamic mix of young talent and veteran leadership lead by Ligue 1’s current leading goal scorer and Uruguayan national Edinson Cavani. AS Roma returns to the United States as part of the International Champions Cup for the third time, having previously competed in 2014 and 2015 editions of the tournament. ‘I Giallorossi’ boasts a roster overflowing with talent including Italian legend Daniele De Rossi and Bosnian scorer Edin Dzeko.

Comerica Park is home to the Detroit Tigers and located in The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments underway in the United States. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the United States.

The 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken will run from July 19 – 30 and feature 12 matches played across 11 cities throughout the United States. In total, eight teams from around the globe, including England (Manchester United F.C., Manchester City F.C., Tottenham Hotspur F.C.), Italy (Juventus F.C., AS Roma), France (Paris Saint-Germain F.C.) and Spain (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid C.F.) will compete in this year’s tournament.