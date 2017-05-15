CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Unpaid Parking Tickets Mounting Fees? One Court Offering Amnesty Until End Of June

May 15, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Ferndale Court, parking amnesty program, Unpaid Parking Tickets

OAKLAND COUNTY (CBSDetroit) – Did you just stumble across an old, unpaid parking ticket? You may be in luck!

Drivers with unpaid parking tickets in Ferndale, Hazel Park and Madison Heights are getting a break from the judge. Beginning today through the end of June, the 43rd District Court will forego late penalties and fees if drivers pay the original fine.

This amnesty program is aimed at clearing the court’s backlog of overdue tickets and the cost of pursuing violators.

The court will waive the $35 default judgment and the 20 percent late penalty on all suspended tickets.

In addition, if you have a payable bench warrant, the $100 bench warrant fee will be waived along with the late fees. Once paid in full — the court says the bench warrant will be lifted. But you’ll still pay a $45 clearance fee.

To find more information about the Amnesty Program – click here. 

