Yates Cider Mill Expands Season Through Spring, Summer

May 15, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Summer Cider, Yates Cider Mill

ROCHESTER HILLS (CBSDetroit) – Cider. It’s not just for the fall season anymore. At least that’s what the folks at Yates Cider Mill are planning on incorporating into the psyche of metro Detroiters.

Cider mills are typically a fall destination but Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills will stay open through this spring and summer. The mill’s owners say they are using a new method to press cider with apples from last season kept fresh in cold storage.

The summer cider is said to have a crisper, more distinct flavor compared to the fall version. Also on the summer menu, the Yates Cider Mill will have cider slushies, and of course, ice cream.

