Bill To Bump-Up Jury Pay Passes Michigan Senate

LANSING (WWJ) – The Michigan Senate judiciary committee has unanimously passed a bill to bump-up juror per diem and create more flexibility in the juror’s day.

The bill would increase pay from $25 to $40 a day, as well as increasing gas mileage from 10 to 20 cents a mile.

The bill also recommends a statewide software program that would allow jurors to leave during the times when they’re not needed.

What does that mean for jurors?

Tom Clemente, General Counsel to the Michigan Supreme Court, says that incorporating the new law would allow a more flexible schedule for people serving on juries.

“On the morning that you are potentially going to be called for jury duty – instead of sitting over at Ingham County Circuit Court for two or three hours; from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. til the jury is chosen – you can be summoned at a later date — maybe 9, 9:30 in the morning, thereby letting you get on with your day and taking care of your own business instead of sitting around,” says Clemente.

State Senator Rick Jones says since he’s been through the waiting game while selected for jury duty.

“Sit around and sit around … I would value the ability to leave – to be called on my phone or go shopping – or whatever I need to do for the people of Lansing,” says Jones.

The bill now heads to the full senate.