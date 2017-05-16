Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Coming Soon

DETROIT (WWJ) – The rumors are true, Pop-Tarts fans.
Kellogg’s of Battle Creek is making good on reports they’re filling their popular toaster pastries with Jolly Rancher flavors including watermelon, green apple and cherry — so they will (possibly?) taste like the iconic, sticky hard candy right out of the wrapper.
Both Kellogg and Jolly Rancher, owned by the Hershey Company, confirmed the launch with several posts on social media.
For a limited run, the sweet-and-sour tasting Pop-Tarts will hit the shelves later this month for what Kellogg’s is calling “a flavor mashup for the ages.”
Current Pop-Tart varieties include cherry, raspberry, both frosted and unfrosted strawberry and blueberry, chocolate, s’mores, brown sugar cinnamon (editor’s choice) and dozens of others, plus some limited edition flavors including chocolate mocha, vanilla latte, A&W rootbeer, and crush orange.
Which is your favorite?