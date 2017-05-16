Kilpatrick Prosecutor Charged With Misdemeanor Against Mom

DETROIT (CBSDetroit/AP) – Legal trouble for a federal prosecutor who helped put former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick behind bars. R. Michael Bullotta is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence for allegedly beating up his 78-year-old mom.

Bullotta’s sister reportedly alerted police after her nephew called her about the alleged abuse on April 9. Bullotta’s sister said there was a dispute about dogs.

But Bullotta told police that his mother was upset for other reasons and faked a fall, he also told police his mother has dementia. Although, in the police report he admits that his mother has never been diagnosed with dementia reports the Detroit News.

His defense attorney calls the charge “unfounded.”

Attorney Pamella Szydlak said in a statement Tuesday released to the Detroit News: “Michael Bullotta has an unassailable track record as a federal prosecutor for protecting the Detroit metropolitan community from violent crimes and corrupt politicians at the highest level. It is truly unfortunate that Michael’s continual willingness to provide care for his elderly mother has resulted in an unfounded misdemeanor charge.

“Michael believes with all his heart in the American criminal justice system, one that he has spent his life selflessly serving,” Szydlak said. “He knows he will be exonerated and prays more that his family will be repaired.”

While the alleged incident happened in April, U.S. Attorney Daniel Lemisch made the charges public Tuesday.

“In the meantime, we have the utmost confidence in Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Bullotta’s ability to carry out the important work of the office,” said Lemisch in a statement released to WWJ Newsradio 950.

Bullotta was a key member of the team that took Kilpatrick to trial on corruption charges in 2012. He said Kilpatrick turned city hall into a “private profit machine.”

The court told Bullotta not to have any contact with his mother — he’ll be back in court on this charge in July.

