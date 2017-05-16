Too Soon? Search Begins For 2017 State Christmas Tree

LANSING (WWJ) – Although spring just recently sprung, Christmas is on the minds of some in the state capital.

Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget officially kicked off its search for the tree that will stand outside the Michigan Capitol building, reigning over downtown Lansing’s holiday festivities during the 2017 Christmas season.

Too soon? DTMB Director David Behen says no.

“This is the perfect time to start searching for Michigan’s Christmas tree,” he said, in a media release. “Families driving to vacations at the lake or in the woods can spend their travel time looking for the perfect tree. Not just any tree can grow up to represent Michigan.”

Last year’s pick was a nearly 50-foot blue spruce from Sault Ste. Marie. It was donated by Al Farrish, who grew it in his yard about 2 miles south of the Soo Locks.

If you think your big tree has potential, note that to be considered it must meet several criteria. Nominees must be:

A spruce or fir,

At least 55 feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches,

Within easy access of a road with no interference from wires,

Available at no cost.

The DTMB will work with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing.

This who wish to nominate a tree are asked to send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov, or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Nominations must be received by July 30.