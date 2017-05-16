Michigan Truck Driver Among 4 Killed In Fiery Indiana Freeway Crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities have identified four people who died after a semitrailer in western Indiana slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars.
Indiana State Police said Monday that the semitrailer driver was 38-year-old Jeffrey Kolkman of Jenison, Michigan, near Grand Rapids.
The three people in the car were killed, police said, including 48-year-old driver Brian Lee and his 23-year-old son, Aaron Lee, both of West Terre Haute, Indiana, and 45-year-old Stephanie Swaim of Brazil, Indiana.
According to the police report, the car was in traffic along eastbound I-70, west of Terre Haute, when it was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer that failed to slow down. The collision, police said, forced the car into the rear of another tractor-trailer. The car erupted in flames, and the steel bars on the flatbed skewered the semitrailer according to police.
Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos says all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The second truck driver was not injured.
