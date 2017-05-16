Severe Storms And Tornadoes Possible In Nation’s Midsection

NORMAN, Okla. (WWJ/AP) – There is a threat of tornadoes from the nation’s midsection to near the Great Lakes region.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings Tuesday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle, western Oklahoma, southwest Kansas and northwest Wisconsin and tornado watches were also issued in those areas.
The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the greatest risk of tornadoes is in western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas with a slight chance of tornadoes extending from southern Texas across the western half of Oklahoma through Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa in addition to southeastern Minnesota and northwestern Missouri.
The Storm Prediction Center says strong wind gusts and large, damaging hail are possible throughout the region.
Locally, Chief Meteorologist Jim Madaus says plan on some heat in the metro Detroit area Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the high 80s — with sun and windy conditions.
