Armed Man Surrenders To Police After Standoff At Farmington Park

May 17, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: farmington

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – No shots were fired, police said, as an armed man surrendered peacefully to police at a park in downtown Farmington.

Nearby Farmington High School and catholic school Our Lady of Sorrows were on lockdown as a precaution, Wednesday morning, after 911 calls came in about a suicidal man with a rifle at Shiawassee Park.

At around 8 a.m. Farmington Public Safety Officers, with help from Farmington Hills Police, set up a perimeter and re-routed traffic away from the park, near 10 Mile and Power Rd. People were urged to avoid the area.

“It was a very tense situation, but it had a good result,” reported WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “The cops approached the man and they found that he was depressed, that he wanted to end his life.”

Police negotiated with the man, identified as an 18-year-old West Bloomfield resident, and eventually — after about 30 minutes — they convinced him to drop the rifle in exchange for a bottle of water.

He was then subdued by officers, according to police, “bringing this volatile situation to a peaceful ending.” No one was injured.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation. His name was not released.

The school lockdowns have since been lifted and the park has reopened.

