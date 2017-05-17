Emily Ratajkowski Goes To Cannes And Lets It All Hang Out [PHOTOS]

May 17, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Emily Ratajkowski

By: Evan Jankens
Here is what I know about the city of Cannes: There is a film festival there and it’s located in France. Other than that, I know nothing.

But through model Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram I have learned more. Ratajkowski looks amazing no matter where she is taking photos, but she looks especially sizzling in Cannes.

The “Gone Girl” and “Blurred Lines” shared some racy photos from her trip to that fine city that left little to the imagination.

According to JustJared.com:

Emily is expected to be in attendance at Cannes premieres and events over the next several days! Stay tuned for many more photos – the festival is set to run until May 28.

The Cannes Film Festival starts Wednesday night so I would assume we will see plenty more photos from the sizzling actress.

