House Approves Electronic Data Protection Resolution

May 17, 2017 6:53 PM
LANSING (AP) – State lawmakers are looking at a measure that would prohibit police and other law enforcement officers from unlawfully searching through and confiscating electronic data and communications.

The Michigan House unanimously passed a joint resolution Wednesday that would amend the state constitution to add electronic data to the list of private property items needing warrants before being searched or collected.

Items would include a person’s cellphone, computer, iPad or other electronics. The measure now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

