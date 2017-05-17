House Approves Electronic Data Protection Resolution

LANSING (AP) – State lawmakers are looking at a measure that would prohibit police and other law enforcement officers from unlawfully searching through and confiscating electronic data and communications.
The Michigan House unanimously passed a joint resolution Wednesday that would amend the state constitution to add electronic data to the list of private property items needing warrants before being searched or collected.
Items would include a person’s cellphone, computer, iPad or other electronics. The measure now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.
