Army Identifies Michigan Soldier Killed In Training Accident

May 17, 2017 8:33 AM

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ ,  Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) – Army officials have identified the soldier who died when the military truck in which he was riding crashed during training in Hawaii.

The Army said Tuesday it’s investigating the Sunday crash that killed Sgt. Terrence Hinton.

Police say the truck driven by a 20-year-old soldier went out of control on a turn, struck a guardrail and overturned into a culvert. The military tractor-trailer had been towing heavy equipment to a dock on Hawaii Island and no other vehicles were damaged in the incident, the Army said.

Police have begun a negligent homicide investigation.

The 36-year-old Hinton, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division on Oahu. He enlisted in 2009 and served in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, before moving to Hawaii in 2016. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and Kuwait in 2014 for a total of 21 months.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Sgt. Hinton’s family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of the 25th Infantry Division, in a statement. “It is a tragedy and a sad day when we lose one of our soldiers.”

Another soldier, Private First Class Marcus Smith, was treated for minor injuries after the incident.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

