Former Macomb County PR Rep Pleads In Child Porn Case

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Public relations specialist Phil Frame faces up to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography after pleading no contest to over 70 state charges.
The 62-year-old Shelby Township resident was scheduled for trial Tuesday when he entered the plea instead, according to court records. Although he still faces additional federal charges next month, the plea allows Frame to avoid consecutive state and federal prison sentences.
Frame is known in the community as a former spokesman for the Macomb County Board of Commissioners and Detroit International Bridge Company, among other clients.
He was arrested Jan. 1 of this year after, acting in a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives found pornographic images of children both printed and electronic in his home — along with some marijuana.
Frame’s home had also been searched by the Department of Homeland Security in September of 2015 after a separate investigation into child pornography. At that time, federal agents found a reported 10,000 child porn images and videos.
Sentencing on the state charges is scheduled for July.