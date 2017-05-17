CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Former Macomb County PR Rep Pleads In Child Porn Case

May 17, 2017 11:05 AM
frame2c philip william e1451943778919 Former Macomb County PR Rep Pleads In Child Porn Case

Philip Frame (photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Public relations specialist Phil Frame faces up to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography after pleading no contest to over 70 state charges.

The 62-year-old Shelby Township resident was scheduled for trial Tuesday when he entered the plea instead, according to court records. Although he still faces additional federal charges next month, the plea allows Frame to avoid consecutive state and federal prison sentences.

Frame is known in the community as a former spokesman for the Macomb County Board of Commissioners and Detroit International Bridge Company, among other clients.

He was arrested Jan. 1 of this year after, acting in a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives found pornographic images of children both printed and electronic in his home — along with some marijuana.

Frame’s home had also been searched by the Department of Homeland Security in September of 2015 after a separate investigation into child pornography. At that time, federal agents found a reported 10,000 child porn images and videos.

Sentencing on the state charges is scheduled for July.

