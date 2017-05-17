Student, Good Samaritan Attacked On UM Campus [PHOTOS]

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Two people were injured on the University of Michigan campus following what police describe as an early morning assault carried out by a group of suspects.

Police say two men and two woman were involved in the attack on a woman and a man on a bike who stopped to help the woman being attacked.

Around 1:30 a.m. a female student was walking in the area of the Diag when she was approached by two women who began to punch her.

A man on a bike stopped to help and that’s when two other men appeared and attacked the Good Samarian — one of the female attackers kicked the man in the head as he lay unconscious.

Police are looking for four suspects:

Suspect #1 – White female, about 5’2″, 18-24 years old, medium build, blond hair, no glasses, barefoot, wearing a black tank top and dark-colored shorts.

Suspect #2 – White female; about 5’5″-5’8″; 18-24 years old; brown hair with long braids; wearing two tank tops, dark-colored shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Suspect #3 – Black male; 6′; athletic build; close-shaven dark hair; no glasses; wearing a navy Michigan t-shirt, dark Michigan athletic pants and dark shoes.

Suspect #4 – Black male; heavy-set build; 5’10”; short black hair; goatee and mustache; no glasses; wearing a large black t-shirt, dark shorts and bright pink athletic shoes.

Police are releasing few details on injuries to the victims.

If you recognize either of the people pictured or have any information about any of the suspects in this incident you are asked to contact police on the TIP line (734) 763-9180.