Convicted In Triple Murder, Kenneth Brunke Will Serve Additional 18-30 Years On Drug Charges

May 18, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Cocaine Bust, Gary Cordell, Kenneth Brunke, Triple Murder

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY  (WWJ) — A man currently jailed in connection with a triple murder will face additional jail time on drug charges.

Kenneth Brunke, 47, of Schoolcraft County will add another 18 to 30 years of jail time for felonies related to the delivery of cocaine.

In February 2016, Schoolcraft County prosecuting Attorney Timothy Noble filed drug charges against Brunke based on evidence obtained during a 2015 triple homicide investigation involving Brunke. The Attorney General’s office was asked to assist with the drug case in May 2016. Brunke was sentenced last year in relation to that triple homicide that occurred at his home and is currently serving 40 to 60 months in prison.

Brunke pled no contest was sentenced today and the sentences will be served concurrently.

Case Background

In the spring of 2015, a triple homicide was committed in Schoolcraft County. The bodies of the victims were discovered inside a victim’s car, which had been lit on fire. Kenneth Brunke was one of three suspects charged in relation to the murders.

Before the case reached trial, one of the suspects passed away. In exchange for testimony against the third and final suspect Gary Cordell, Brunke pleaded to one count of Lying to a Peace Officer and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Cordell pled guilty to three counts of first degree murder and is currently serving three non-parolable life sentences.

