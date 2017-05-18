Detroit Tigers Pay Tribute To Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell In Game Notes

By: Evan Jankens

After a performance at The Fox Theatre Wednesday night, Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell was found dead in his MGM Grand Detroit hotel room by a family friend.

The Detroit Tigers paid their respects to Cornell and the band Thursday afternoon in the game notes they hand out to the press, and they were pretty darn creative.

Soundgarden song names were the headers for their topics. Below is what each one said.

Today's @tigers media notes feature headers of famous Chris Cornell songs. Nice tribute. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pNkxXSfcDw — Freep Sports (@freepsports) May 18, 2017

SPOONMAN: Centerfielder Tyler Collins posted his first career multi-home run game and collected a career-high four RBI in leading the Tigers to a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday. It marked the first time in nearly eight years that a Tigers centerfielder hit multiple homers in a game. The last was Curtis Granderson on July 29, 2009 at Texas.

MY WAVE: The Tigers have had multi-home run performances from a player in each of their last two games and three of their last four. (J.D. Martinez 2x, Tyler Collins). The last time Detroit had back-to-back games in which a player hit two or more home runs was September 25-26, 2008 vs TB (Ramon Santiago & Gary Sheffield each hit two.)

BLACK HOLE SUN: The Tigers will play their 20th day game of the season today (out of 39 G, 51%), tied for most in the majors with the Minnesota Twins (fewest: 10 G, 6 teams tied). The Tigers won nine of their first 14 day games this season (.643), but have lost four of their last five to fall to 10-9 on the season.

HUNGER STRIKE: Detroit is looking to complete its first series win over Baltimore since May 12-14, 2015 (0-3-1 since) and first home series win vs. the Orioles since April 4-6, 2014 (lost last two series here at Comerica Park, 2-1)

LIKE A STONE: After splitting the first two games, Detroit and Baltimore will play the final contest of their three-game set today at Comerica Park. The Tigers are 2-2 so far this season in rubber games. They won their first two (at CLE, at MIN) opportunities, but have dropped their last two (vs. SEA, at OAK).

OUTSHINED: This weekend, the Tigers will play back-to-back games against the Texas Rangers on national television. Saturday’s game will be aired by FOX, with Justin Kutcher and C.J. Nitkowski (Brad Aumsus’ former teammate) calling the first pitch at 7:15 p.m. ET. On May 21st, the two clubs will do battle on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, beginning at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Baseball Tonight crew will also broadcast live from Comerica Park from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Additionally, MLB announced today that ESPN has selected the Tigers-Red Sox game on June 11th for Sunday Night Baseball (also 8:05 p.m. ET).