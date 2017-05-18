Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez To Hold Autograph Signing May 20 At The D Shop

DETROIT- Former Tigers catcher and 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, will be signing autographs at Comerica Park on Saturday, May 20 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at The D Shop. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet Rodriguez and have your autograph authenticated by Major League Baseball. The Tigers will continue to offer authentication of autographed items at a public signing, making each fan’s autograph unique. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

A ticket is required for admission to the autograph signing. Tickets are available at tigers.com/autographs, by calling or emailing the Authentics department (information below) or at The D Shop the day of the event. Fans that bring their own items will pay $100 per autograph and personal inscriptions (five word maximum) are an additional $40. All tickets include free parking in lots 1 and 2, located near Comerica Park. Free parking is for the autograph signing only and expires after the event.

For mail orders or additional information please contact Marc Himelstein at 313-471-2064 or authentics@tigers.com.