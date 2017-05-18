Michigan State’s Tyson Smith Survived A Stroke Last Year

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Football players deal with all types of physical setbacks.
What Michigan State cornerback Tyson Smith endured last year falls in a category of its own.
Smith revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he suffered a stroke in 2016, which doctors apparently said was supposed to confine him to a wheelchair. Instead, Smith is able to talk, walk and even run.
“Fast fed,” as he wrote.
Thursday is Smith’s 20th birthday, a worthy occasion to celebrate his good health.
The timing of the incident is unclear. Via MLive, an MSU team spokesperson said detailed medical info about student athletes must be withheld from the public per university policy.
Smith, a junior, appeared in eight games for the Spartans last season, starting four. His last action came in the team’s Nov. 5 loss to Illinois. He finished the season with 13 tackles and four breakups.
He did not suit up for Michigan State’s spring game on April 1.