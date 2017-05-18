CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Michigan Teen Killed In Times Square By Rogue Driver

May 18, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Alyssa Elsman, Michigan Teen Killed, new york, Times Square Killing

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Tributes, hearts and prayers are being offered for a teen from Portage, Michigan who was killed Thursday in New York’s Times Square by a rogue driver.

Alyssa Elsman, 18, was among the pedestrians struck when a man drove the wrong way and onto a sidewalk for at least three blocks, mowing down pedestrians.

Elsman went to Portage Central High School and was a car hop at a Sonic Drive In, according to her Facebook page.

Elsman’s 13-year-old sister is among the 22 pedestrians who were hurt.

Four of victims are in critical condition. Six others were rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, with two in serious condition and four others expected to be treated and released according to CBS New York. 

A 26-year-old Navy vet, Richard Rojas, is under arrest. He’s had two previous DWI arrests.

Authorities said that preliminary information showed no terror connection.

“This is not an act of terror,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Nonetheless, the NYPD was increasing its security posture at a number of major sites across the city “out of an abundance of caution,” he added.

We all feel deeply right now for those who were injured and for the families and particularly for the family of the young woman who was lost, our prayers are with her family and with all those right now who are suffering because of this horrible incident,” de Blasio said.

“Today’s events at Times Square were nothing short of horrific,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “As facts continue to emerge, my heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, as well as their families.”

