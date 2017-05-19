Go Big Or Go Home: ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ Deal Returns To 7-Eleven

DETROIT (WWJ) – A thermos? A vase? A martini glass? The possibilities are endless as ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ days return to participating 7-Eleven stores.
Customers can fill up their own cups with thirst-quenching Slurpee for only $1.50 (the average cost of a medium Slurpee drink) Friday and Saturday only, May 19-20, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Whatever “cup” you bring, it must be leak-proof, safe and sanitary, and fit upright through an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter hole. That means no trash cans or duffel bags, kiddy pools or kitchen sinks.
The cup must be food-safe clean and watertight (and only one cup per person).
The company says this is the perfect chance to fill up on limited-time flavors, including the cinnamony Pepsi Fire, Lemonade made with real fruit juice, or sugar-free Slurpee Lite Watermelon Lime with all natural flavors.
“Every year, BYOC gets bigger, and customers get more creative,” said Laura Gordon, 7‑Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation. “Year-round, people show their personality through their striped and swirled Slurpee selections. On BYOCup Day, fans can customize their slurping experience even more by filling their own cup of their choice and sharing their crazy creations on social media.”
Part of the fun is capturing the Slurpee experience with photos and sharing it on social media. To encourage social media participation, 7‑Eleven is using the hashtag #BYOCupDay so Slurpee fans can share their creative, colorful cups on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Get more info and find a location near you at this link.