City Of Detroit Wins Appeal Over Injuries In Bus Crash

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit in a Detroit bus crash that resulted in the death of the driver.
A passenger on the city bus, Jojuan Dyson, sued Detroit over his injuries in the 2014 crash. A Wayne County judge said a jury should determine the facts. But the appeals court ruled in favor of the city Thursday, saying driver Greg Cotton apparently suffered a medical emergency and wasn’t negligent.
The bus crossed into oncoming traffic lanes, crashed through a construction barricade and swiped a building. The appeals court says there’s no evidence to suggest Cotton knew he was ill but continued to drive that day.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.