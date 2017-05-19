City Of Detroit Wins Appeal Over Injuries In Bus Crash

May 19, 2017 10:40 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit in a Detroit bus crash that resulted in the death of the driver.

A passenger on the city bus, Jojuan Dyson, sued Detroit over his injuries in the 2014 crash. A Wayne County judge said a jury should determine the facts. But the appeals court ruled in favor of the city Thursday, saying driver Greg Cotton apparently suffered a medical emergency and wasn’t negligent.

The bus crossed into oncoming traffic lanes, crashed through a construction barricade and swiped a building. The appeals court says there’s no evidence to suggest Cotton knew he was ill but continued to drive that day.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch