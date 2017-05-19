Hulk Actor Lou Ferrigno Talks Work In Law Enforcement: ‘That’s My Passion Now’

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – It’s been 40 years since “The Incredible Hulk” first aired on CBS, but “Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno says the show is as popular as ever.

What is he up to now?

“I have four films coming out,” the body-builder-turned-actor told CBS 62’s Carol Cain. “And also I spend a lot of time with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department because I’ve been a certified deputy sheriff for 12 years. So, that’s my passion now.”

Ferrigno, 62, joined the department as a reserve deputy in 2006 after undergoing training for firearms, first aid and high-speed driving techniques.

Ferrigno is in town this weekend, appearing at the Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Recording a segment for “Michigan Matters,” he told Cain that between his law enforcement work, acting and conventions, he’s a very busy man. “I’m always trying to find a day off so I can play with my toys,” he said.

Ferrigno admitted even he’s surprised the original Hulk series has remained so relevant.

“…Before I began the show, I had no idea it was going to have such longevity, especially 40 years. I was hoping that it would get picked up as a series,” he said. “And now we have conventions, like Motor City Comic Con, and everything’s exploded. The Hulk right now is still the biggest franchise of all the Marvel characters.”

The convention runs through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. [Get more details]. To hear more from Ferrigno, tune in to Michigan Matters” Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on CBS 62.