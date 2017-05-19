Man Charged After Shots Fired At Detroit Police Officers

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with shots fired at two Detroit police officers.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Ivory Traylor of Detroit was arraigned Friday on assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing, and several gun charges.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the incident happened in the area of Jefferson Ave. and St. Aubin, just a few blocks east of downtown. Craig said officers were called to the scene about a “mental” person who was behaving erratically while armed with a gun.

“After being struck by the vehicle, he recovers, he turns and faces the officer. We now know he possibly fired as many as three shots at the officers from a 9 mm handgun,” the chief said. “Those shots never took effect. So the officers, both fearing for their life, returned fire.”

Multiple shots were fired at the officers who shot Traylor several times. The officers were not wounded.

Traylor was taken to a hospital.

A May 30 probable cause conference and June 6 preliminary examination have been scheduled.

Craig told WWJ’s Stephanie Davis that of the nine officers who have been shot in Detroit over recent months, at least two of the alleged shooters have struggled with mental health issues.

“When are we going to do something that helps our citizens who are suffering from mental illness?” asked Craig.

Craig says the suspect’s mother is frustrated as well.

“There have been a number of attempts, two that are notable to her, … where her son was taken in to Receiving (hospital) for treatment only to be released within hours, and there was not treatment,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)