Police Confirm Fatalities, Injuries After Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In England

May 22, 2017 7:30 PM

MANCHESTER, England (WWJ) — Police in Manchester, England have confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries after an explosion rocked an arena hosting a concert for pop star Ariana Grande.

Manchester police say the blast killed at least 19 people and injured another 50. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

A video was posted to Twitter showing chaos breaking out inside of the Manchester Arena as the concert came to its conclusion. Witnesses say “booms” could be heard.

Officials have not said what the cause of the explosions was or if it was related to terrorism.

